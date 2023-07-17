'I think it is going to be very eye opening for kids': Local program taking students to South Africa

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A group of local students are about to travel the globe this week, to Africa.
Power of Perception is a mentoring program in Eau Claire to help encourage and empower kids, with a focus on minority middle and high school students.
According to the founder of the program, Dennis Beale, mentors and mentees will be leaving on Thursday to South Africa. This is the program's first trip to the country. In the two weeks there, students will go on a safari, explore caves, and volunteer at schools in Johannesburg and Capetown.
Beale said he hopes students will learn just how big the world really is.
"We can't limit ourselves to just to the American way," said Beale. "The world is bigger, is a huge place... and so, I think seeing like other people how they live, the culture, the morals, the values that you know they have over there in South Africa. I think it is going to be very eye opening for kids."
One student that's going is Ziahiar Conner, a senior at Memorial High School. She said this will be her first time flying outside of the country. In South Africa, she wants to get closer with the other students that are going and experience the differences in culture.
"All the family members I've talked to and my family they're like 'oh the culture shock,'" said Conner. "It's going to be really different there and I'm like 'yeah it is', but I feel like it's almost like I don't believe it cause I haven't seen it. Like I'm the type of person where I need to go there, I need to see it, I need to talk to people, I need to eat the food, you know do all the things for me to realize that it's different."
After they return, Beale said that there will be a documentary of the trip at the Pablo Center on August 26. News 18 will be giving you an update on their journey later this week.