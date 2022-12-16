"I want to be the most accessible congressman": Van Orden shares goals once in office

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden was in Eau Claire on Friday meeting with staff and talked with News 18 about his goals and priorities when he takes office.
The stop was a part of a tour around the congressional district meeting with residents, staff, and law enforcement leaders.
Van Orden said people are telling him they want congress to focus on inflation, the economy, and public safety, and to represent the needs of all people.
"I'm going back out and I'm explaining to people that I meant everything I said on the campaign trail. So I'm going to represent everybody in this district equally," Van Orden said. "I fully understand that 48% of the district did not vote for me, and I'll be representing them as good as I will the 52% that did."
Van Orden said his priorities are to represent Wisconsin on the Agricultural Committee.
"We're the Dairy State and we need to have someone on the Agricultural Committee to make sure Wisconsin is properly represented," he said.
Van Orden said he will vote to defund 87,000 IRS agents included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
He also said he wants his office to be accessible to the people of western Wisconsin.
"I want to be the most accessible congressman in the entire country. I want people to feel like they can get to my office and are helped immediately," he said. "I want to be known to provide the best constituent services of any congressman in the country."
Van Orden will be sworn in on Jan. 3, along with the rest of the 118th United States Congress.