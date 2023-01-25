'I want to dive into the root:' Local nonprofit receives grant to travel to South Africa

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit that aims to provide opportunities to black and biracial high school and middle schoolers in our area just got a grant from the Pablo Foundation, and they're using it to travel to South Africa.
Power of Perception founder Dennis Beale said the $150,000 grant will take 20 high school students on a two-week trip that he hopes will be life changing.
"I want to dive into the root, their background you know what I mean? I'll be honest with you there's a lot of African American and biracial youth that are a part of our program that don't know about our culture. Us going to one of the motherlands I think is key to help them understand the way they live," said Beale.
Beale said without this grant, many mentees would not get the opportunity to travel outside the country.
This summer they will visit Cape Town and Johannesburg, go on a safari, learn about the lifework of Nelson Mandela, and give out care packages to local communities. They will also be filming a documentary to be screened at the Pablo Center.