"I wanted to do something in her honor," People wander through sunflower maze

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People immersed themselves in a field of sunflowers on Saturday.
The Jaquish Farms Sunflower Maze opened for the season on Saturday. Many visitors made their way around the maze.
The farm will donate its profits to Joshua's Camp, a local organization that helps children who are being treated for cancer and their families. They also get a chance to go on a free trip to Action City in Eau Claire.
The event is held every year, and it also honors the memory of farm owner Don Jaquish Jr.'s wife, who had a 9-year battle with cancer.
"Sunflowers were my wife's favorite flower, and after she passed, I wanted to do something in her honor," said Jaquish.
People could also purchase sunflowers and take them right from the stem.
You can find your way through the maze on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and next weekend, September 2nd and 3rd from 11 a.m to 6:30 p.m.
If you can't make it out, click here to donate to Joshua's Camp.