'I wanted to make sure that his name was always honored': Dad holds football camp to honor late son

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids took to the gridiron Tuesday at Regis High School in Eau Claire for the third annual Ashton Adams Football Camp.
Elementary and middle school kids threw passes, ran drills and scrimmaged each other — all in the name of Ashton Adams.
"We don't want to these kids to worry about doing anything wrong. We just want to teach them and introduce them to a game that meant so much to our family and Ashton," Camp Coach Martin Adams said.
In 2020 Adam's one-year-old son Ashton died of cancer. After he died, Martin knew he wanted to keep Ashton's name and legacy alive.
"I wanted to make sure that his name was always honored and never forgotten and this idea came to mind was doing a football camp in his honor," he said.
The camp's goal is getting kids active and teaching them life lessons.
"Because there's a lot of running around. Throwing, getting it, catching," said 10-year-old camper Paxton Bush.
9-year-old Ashlyn Koenig Velie said she took away a few lessons from camp but one stood out.
"Martin said that just focus on one day instead of just a week just focus on the day you have," she said.
Martin said that's what his son would've done: live each day to its fullest and overcome adversity.
"He had to go through a lot of things you know. And that's what I want this kids to learn. You know.. Troubled times, bad times is going to happen. But you got to be walk through the sand, you got to be courageous," Martin said.
This was the third year of the camp. Martin said a fourth is in the works. Over 200 campers from two sessions participated today. All of the money raised from the camp will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Charities House.
As kids left the field, taking off their cleats — Martin told campers Ashton will always be on the field in spirit.
"It's all because of him, it's all because of him, he said."
Over 200 campers from two sessions participated today. All of the money raised from the camp will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Charities House.
If you would like to support Martin and the camp — you can reach out on Facebook.