“I Won’t Forget: Memories and Music” coming to Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- A fundraiser concert for the Stand in the Light Memory Choir and the Aging & Disability Resource Center aims to educate the public on how dementia impacts people's lives while supporting both organization.
Larry Stundt stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to discuss the concert, happening at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, at the RCU Theatre at the Pablo Center in Downtown Eau Claire.
This performance supports the Stand in the Light Memory Choir and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County. Their work raises awareness and supports a strong community for adults with memory loss and those with disabilities.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir and the Luther College Nordic Choir will be performing "I Won't Forget: Memories and Music."
You can register at https://www.pablocenter.org/all-events/539/i-wontforget-memories-and-music or call 715-832-2787.