 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"I'd say you really need to enjoy snow in order to enjoy the winter here in Wisconsin"

  • Updated
  • 0
Snowboarding

It snows here in Wisconsin, a lot. You can either love it or hate it but regardless of how you feel about it you'll have to embrace it like some of these Eau Claire residents.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you