"I'm very grateful" Hy-Vee serves free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For those who served our country, an Eau Claire grocery store served them a hot meal.
Hy-Vee hosted a free breakfast event for veterans and their significant others on Veterans Day. The buffet included eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and dessert.
Chris Sturz of Eau Claire served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves for a total of 38 years.
"I'm very grateful. It's very nice of them to do this. I'm sure all veterans are very appreciative of the meal that they've given us," Sturz said.
Last year Hy-Vee served breakfast to 640 veterans, and this year they came just a little shy at 632.
"It's awesome. It's just one of those things that I just love seeing. I love them all coming. We're able to say thanks. We've got kids at the schools who made thank you cards for them. It's just so great to be able to come in, let them eat and say thanks because they deserve it," said Phil Cook, Hy-Vee store manager.
If veterans missed the breakfast, they could also get 15% off their groceries at Hy-Vee.
Other restaurants are serving a free dinner for veterans on Friday, including Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Eau Claire and Wissota High Shores in Chippewa Falls.