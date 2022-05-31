Immanuel Lutheran blanks Bruce, other playoff baseball scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jonah Mueller pitched a 1-hit shutout and the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers defeated the Bruce Red Raiders 5-0 Tuesday in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional playoff game.
Immanuel advances in the Division 4 bracket to face either Eau Claire Regis or McDonell Central on Wednesday.
Mueller struck out 10 Bruce batters and allowed his only hit of the game in the sixth inning.
Immanuel broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Other baseball scores from Tuesday
Division 1
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Menomonie 2
River Falls 2, New Richmond 1 - River Falls at Memorial on Thursday
Superior 10, Chippewa Falls 7 - Superior at SPASH on Thursday
Wausau West 3, D.C. Everest 1 - Wausau West at Eau Claire North on Thursday
Marshfield 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
Hudson 7, Wausau East 3 - Marshfield at Hudson on Thursday
Division 2
Saint Croix Central 10, Baldwin-Woodville 6
Osceola 5, Prescott 4 - SCC at Osceola on Wednesday
Bloomer 3, Northwestern 2
Rice Lake 7, Ashland 2 - Rice Lake at Bloomer on Wednesday
Altoona 9, West Salem 1 - G-E-T at Altoona on Wednesday
Division 3
Saint Croix Falls 10, Unity 0 (5 innings)
Grantsburg 10, Spooner 5 - Grantsburg at SCF on Wednesday
Chequamegon 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 (5 innings)
Cameron 12, Ladysmith 7 - Cameron at Chequamegon on Wednesday
Elk Mound 8, Mondovi 7
Boyceville 4, Spring Valley 3 - Boyceville at Elk Mound on Wednesday
Aquinas 8, Augusta 1
Whitehall 4, Osseo-Fairchild 3 - Whitehall at Aquinas on Wednesday
Division 4
Eau Claire Regis 12, McDonell Central 3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Bruce 0 - Immanuel at Regis on Wednesday
Cochrane-Fountain City 8, Eleva-Strum 2
Independence/Gilmanton 8, Pepin/Alma 3 - CFC at I/G on Wednesday
Thorp 5, Owen-Withee 0 - Rib Lake at Thorp on Wednesday