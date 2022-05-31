 Skip to main content
Immanuel Lutheran blanks Bruce, other playoff baseball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
053122 Bruce Immanuel baseball regionals

Members of the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers and Bruce Red Raiders baseball teams exchange high fives after a regional playoff game at Carson Park on May 31, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jonah Mueller pitched a 1-hit shutout and the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers defeated the Bruce Red Raiders 5-0 Tuesday in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional playoff game.

Immanuel advances in the Division 4 bracket to face either Eau Claire Regis or McDonell Central on Wednesday.

Mueller struck out 10 Bruce batters and allowed his only hit of the game in the sixth inning.

Immanuel broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Other baseball scores from Tuesday

Division 1

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Menomonie 2

River Falls 2, New Richmond 1 - River Falls at Memorial on Thursday

Superior 10, Chippewa Falls 7 - Superior at SPASH on Thursday

Wausau West 3, D.C. Everest 1 - Wausau West at Eau Claire North on Thursday

Marshfield 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2

Hudson 7, Wausau East 3 - Marshfield at Hudson on Thursday

Division 2

Saint Croix Central 10, Baldwin-Woodville 6

Osceola 5, Prescott 4 - SCC at Osceola on Wednesday

Bloomer 3, Northwestern 2

Rice Lake 7, Ashland 2 - Rice Lake at Bloomer on Wednesday

Altoona 9, West Salem 1 - G-E-T at Altoona on Wednesday

Division 3

Saint Croix Falls 10, Unity 0 (5 innings)

Grantsburg 10, Spooner 5 - Grantsburg at SCF on Wednesday

Chequamegon 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 (5 innings)

Cameron 12, Ladysmith 7 - Cameron at Chequamegon on Wednesday

Elk Mound 8, Mondovi 7

Boyceville 4, Spring Valley 3 - Boyceville at Elk Mound on Wednesday

Aquinas 8, Augusta 1

Whitehall 4, Osseo-Fairchild 3 - Whitehall at Aquinas on Wednesday

Division 4

Eau Claire Regis 12, McDonell Central 3

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Bruce 0 - Immanuel at Regis on Wednesday

Cochrane-Fountain City 8, Eleva-Strum 2

Independence/Gilmanton 8, Pepin/Alma 3 - CFC at I/G on Wednesday

Thorp 5, Owen-Withee 0 - Rib Lake at Thorp on Wednesday

See all brackets here

