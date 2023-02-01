In need of a free prom dress? Sign ups have begun for Once Upon a Prom

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Prom dresses can be expensive, and for a lot of families it's hard to invest in, even as prom is a pivotal event in a teen's life. That is why Once Upon a Prom is here to help.
The Eau Claire group offers free dresses and accessories (shows, a purse, jewelry) at no cost. But there is a requirement — participating teens need to complete six hours of community service to qualify.
In a recent Facebook post, Once Upon a Prom said they have more than 5,000 new and gently used dresses to choose from. Last year, they said 224 people were able to receive dresses from them to wear at their own prom nights.
Sign-ups began on February 1, and the dresses will be available on March 31 and April 1 at Banbury Place. Click here to sign up.