Inflation, high mortgage rates continue to drive housing inventory shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The home sales market in the Eau Claire area continues to underperform, lagging behind last year in several key categories.
According to the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, year-to-date home sales in the state have dropped 11.2%, and the number of new listings has dropped by 24%.
In Eau Claire County, the median home price has gone up 9% since October 2021, and the average days on the market has decreased nearly 13%.
Julie Flor, the president of the association said these factors -- combined with the cold weather -- have contributed to a housing inventory shortage. Inflation is one of the root causes.
"Improvement from here, would have to include inflation going down," Flor said. "Inflation is playing a huge role in the housing situation. With inflation up, people are more nervous, they are more scared. So, if inflation is under control, we will definitely see some lower mortgage rates."
Flor added that first-time home buyers have been priced out of the current market in many cases. ‘Fixer-upper’ homes typically do not meet the criteria for many forms of financing, but these are often the only homes cheap enough for a first-time buyer’s budget.