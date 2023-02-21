Informational meeting on possible city of Eau Claire wheel tax happening this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is exploring adding a wheel tax — and Thursday is your chance to learn more about it.
The city is holding an informational meeting this Thursday at the library in the dabble room box starting at 5:30 p.m. Officials will be on hand to provide information about the possible wheel tax and its purpose. You can also ask questions.
City Engineering Director Dave Solberg told News 18 if a wheel tax is enacted, the money would be used for transportation. That would include things like fixing roads and bridges, adding new roads, or paying off old debts.
Currently, if more money is needed for road projects, the city has to take it out of the general fund or borrow money through bonds.
There was a study session for city councilors at their meeting last week, where council president Terry Weld said they would move forward in what he calls an "exploratory phase," looking at a possible $25 fee per vehicle, give or take.