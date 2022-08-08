Is Eau Claire voting in the August primary?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials are saying they're preparing for a higher turnout on Tuesday than is typical for a midterm primary.
Related: Unusually high voter turnout expected for Tuesday's primary election
Many people who were downtown on Monday confirmed they were planning on voting this year, even if they normally don't vote in the primaries or the midterms.
"I don't usually vote in the midterm primaries," said Renner Stubbe. "With everything that's going on I think it's important to get my vote in there so I can be represented."
Several people expressed feeling hopeless, or said they were voting because they felt issues such as abortion or climate change are especially important this year.
"I think there's a lot at stake for me personally, because of different LGBT issues and stuff like that," said Mora Nedland.
Several others said they always vote when they can, or try their best to make it to the polls.
"When I was younger I didn't use to vote or pay that much attention to elections," said David Byers. "The older I get the more I realize a lot of the issues are really important to everyone, to each individual."
"We don't pay enough attention to what's going on on the hill, in state legislature," said Bradford White. "And we need to."