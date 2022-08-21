Is the Cave Lady's cave still there? A look at an Eau Claire folk legend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A viewer recently submitted a You Ask, We Answer question wondering whatever happened to the cave Maud Phillips used to live?
Before we can answer the question of if the cave is still there, first we have to answer other questions like who was Maud Phillips and why does she have a cave?
"Maud Phillips was actually Violet Leigh, that was the name she went by," said Jane Glenz, author of the book The Cave Lady - The Maud Phillips Story.
"She was a very very popular woman in town. I always looked at her as she had two personalities, that's why she had two names," Glenz said. "Violet Leigh was the poetess, the writer, very popular, very talented, very smart. But Maud was the one that got in trouble all the time."
Maud married Wilbur Phillips, a music teacher, and together they had five kids. They lived in Eau Claire where Maud published and performed poetry under the pseudonym she is best known by, Violet Leigh.
People in town didn't like Maud so much. She was always behind on bills, didn't take the best care of her kids, and had affairs. Violet on the other hand people loved through her written work in the newspaper and live performances.
"Her husband and some of her children would come along and play some music for a while and then she would recite a poem, and then they'd go back to the music and then another poem, and it was a very popular form of entertainment," Glenz said.
Maud could not run away from her problems by being someone else forever. Quickly people in Eau Claire would realize Maud was the beloved poet Violet.
"It was early in 1917, she had been evicted from her apartment again and she had no place to go," Glenz said.
This is where the cave and her troubles come in.
She moved her kids, husband, mother, carpet, and furniture into an abandoned alcohol storing cave on Eau Claire's east hillside.
"They made it like a little home," Glenz said.
A litte home they stayed in for about six months.
"City officials numerous times would come down and say you've got to go, you've got to go," Glenz said. "But she was very stubborn and very set in her ways."
As the weather got colder city officials decided she simply had to leave this cave.
"She refused to go though, so they said we'll have a trial to determine if you're sane or insane," Glenz said. "She sat there and the jury was, of course a jury of all men, and when it was all over, all the witnesses and that, the jury in a matter of hours said guilty. And she was found insane."
It was over. Local poetess Violet Leigh was taken away to Mendota Hospital in Madison. While she did not spend the rest of her life in that hospital, she also never returned to Eau Claire.
"Once in a while she would put a poem back in the Eau Claire paper that she would send up," Glenz said. "Other than that everybody kind of forgot about Violet."
Her last poem was published in the Eau Claire Leader Telegram just before Christmas in 1928. In 1929, she died at her daughter's home in Illinois. Glenz ends her book leaving it up to the reader if Maud/Violet was really insane after all.
"Was she really insane or was she just a victim of the times?" Glenz asks.
Now back to that question of is the cave still here? It probably has more graffiti than when the Phillips family called it home, but yes the cave is still here. It is not recommended people visit it.
