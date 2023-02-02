 Skip to main content
'It breaks our hearts': Dog abandoned at Eau Claire shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association says that some mornings aren't happy ones at their shelter. 

In the video shared below, you can see someone pull up to the shelter with a dog, who is then tied to the building's front door. The person quickly leaves and drives away. 

"The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with. It breaks our hearts," the ECCHA wrote on Facebook. 

The Husky has been given the name Gus. The ECCHA is asking anyone with information about the dog and their owner to contact them at (715) 839-4747 ext. 1021, and to leave a message.

