'It felt like a dream': Local dancers take home national titles

EAU CLARE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire dance school took home multiple national titles this week.
Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire left for Florida last week for the national competition. Now the dancers are returning home as champions.
"I don't think we were really expecting it at all, except we did put a lot of work in but I think it came as a surprise as we've gone different years and we just weren't expecting it because it's all amazing teams, so it being from Eau Claire is pretty insane," said Emily Blackburn, a member of the national championship winning senior high team.
Both the senior high school team and the junior high team took home the national title in their age groups. The senior high team won their title after changing their routine just over a week before the competition.
"There's been months and years of training that went into it," said Bryan Cabrera, another member of the national championship winning senior high team. "But as of like a week before the competition that's when we really started that routine."
In addition to the two teams, sisters Maya and Ava Finn earned the national title for their duet, and Lily Knopps was named national champion of the mini solo division.
"When I'm on stage I feel amazing because I get to wear this beautiful costume and I get to really show all this hard work, that it pays off," said Knopps.
The Diamond staff was also recognized-choreographer Angelina Arroyo won the award for best choreography. The owner of the school says these results take a lot of work from everyone involved.
"It was incredible to see it from our tiniest dancer all the way up to our graduating seniors, to see them all work so hard collectively as a team, work together and put in so many hours and so much work this season and really elevate their skills," said Alicia Knopps, the owner of Diamond School of Dance.
For the dancers, seeing all their work come together, they say is an incredible feeling.
"It felt like a dream, super surprising,” said Cabrera.
Diamond Dance is already back to work after the competition. They are hosting summer dance classes and programs for kids of all ages.