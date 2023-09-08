'It impacts the whole area': Workers protest Costco for hiring out-of-state workers to build Eau Claire store

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The construction process continues at the new Costco building and some local workers are claiming they are being left behind.
Over a dozen local trade members protested Friday over Costco's decision to hire out-of-state workers for construction on its new building in Eau Claire.
They held a large sign that read quote "why shop Costco when they don't hire local workers?" Protesters also waved at cars that honked in support when they drove by.
Workers claim the decision to contract out-of-state employees has left behind numerous skilled trade workers in the Chippewa Valley. Union representative Russell Boos said that decision is significant for local workers.
"It impacts the whole area just because the amount of work hours and wages and stuff that can come to this area, instead of going back to South Carolina or Texas or what, the money stays here," he said.
Boos said some of those out-of-state jobs included fire safety, electrical and plumbing installation for the building.
It wasn't just workers protesting, a local politician got involved too.
"To see that money going to out-of-state contractors just really disappoints me and it's really going to make me think twice about putting my money in this business," said Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire).
Emerson said she came out to support the protesters and raise awareness about Costco hiring out of state contractors.
It is only a one day protest but Boos said the goal of the protest is to make Costco hire local workers at future construction sites in Wisconsin.
He added not all of the project is being constructed by out-of-state workers and some local contractors have been helping, but the majority are from out-of--state.
Costco has not yet replied to News 18's request for comment about the protest.