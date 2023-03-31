'It just wasn't structurally feasible': Historic Eau Claire building might be torn down

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES
METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR
SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH...

.Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and
transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening.
The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to
2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the
heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from
west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with
snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west
central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2
to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90.
Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2
inches per hour.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central
and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm
Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

'It just wasn't structurally feasible': Historic Eau Claire building might be torn down

The building is lopsided and has a significant tilt to it.

Fleet Feet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A historic building in downtown Eau Claire might be getting torn down.

According to county records, the old Fleet Feet building at 402 Water Street was built in 1876. The sporting goods store is now located a few doors down at 434 Water Street.

The previous owner died a year and a half ago, and city officials say his son, the new owner, looked into ways to fund and restore the building, but the costs were so extensive that it would not have been practical to do so.

"We'd love to try and see historical buildings to be saved and there's been a strong push to try and save and restore and keep some of the historic buildings in the downtown area, but in this case, it just wasn't structurally feasible," said Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White. "We want to make sure that buildings and businesses and folks with places of residence are safe as well."

The son said the sale closed Friday on the old building, and that the new owner is considering tearing down the property to build a mixed-use facility for retail and apartments.

The Water Street Business Improvement District board will be discussing the old Fleet Feet building at a meeting next Tuesday.

