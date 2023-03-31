'It just wasn't structurally feasible': Historic Eau Claire building might be torn down

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A historic building in downtown Eau Claire might be getting torn down.
According to county records, the old Fleet Feet building at 402 Water Street was built in 1876. The sporting goods store is now located a few doors down at 434 Water Street.
The previous owner died a year and a half ago, and city officials say his son, the new owner, looked into ways to fund and restore the building, but the costs were so extensive that it would not have been practical to do so.
"We'd love to try and see historical buildings to be saved and there's been a strong push to try and save and restore and keep some of the historic buildings in the downtown area, but in this case, it just wasn't structurally feasible," said Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White. "We want to make sure that buildings and businesses and folks with places of residence are safe as well."
The son said the sale closed Friday on the old building, and that the new owner is considering tearing down the property to build a mixed-use facility for retail and apartments.
The Water Street Business Improvement District board will be discussing the old Fleet Feet building at a meeting next Tuesday.