'It makes a difference': Local charity on losing Amazon Smile

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many people use Amazon Smile to donate to local charities while shopping on Amazon. Starting February 20, that program will be shut down.
The Eau Claire County Humane Association said it's going to feel the impacts of losing those donations.
The program allowed Amazon shoppers to donate a portion of their money spent to a charity of their choice, like the Humane Association. However, Amazon reports there are over a million charities using the program and the list has gotten too large, causing benefits to fall short of the impact the company hoped to make.
The Eau Claire County Humane Association's communications director Addie Erdmann said the program has given them an extra $1,500 to $1,600 a year, and that loss will affect their bottom line.
"I think they're not looking very big picture because we're a pretty small organization, so $1,500 a year is really big for us," said Erdmann. "For a larger organization it might not make much of a difference, but for us it's huge. There's a lot that we could do with that money."
She said the donations helped alter their pets, buy food and toys, and pay electric bills.
If you'd still like to help out, you can donate to their website directly, volunteer, or order from their Amazon Wish List, which will still be active.
According to Amazon's website, the Smile program has donated more than $400 million dollars to charities. Dozens of other local charities benefited, including The Community Table, Bob's House for Dogs, Feed My People, and Hope Gospel Mission.