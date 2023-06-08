'It's a ton of fun': Parade of Homes kicks off this Saturday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Parade of Homes will be kicking off on Saturday in the Chippewa Valley.
This year, there will be ten new homes featured, along with one remodeled and two virtual home tours. These homes will range in value from just under $400,000 to $800,000.
Ticket holders can even win prizes. One way to win is to cast your vote for your favorite house to be entered into drawing for a cash prize. People can also compete in a scavenger hunt to find unique items in people's homes, such as a laundry chute or a reclaimed wood ceiling. Once they do that, they will be entered to win one of six prize packages.
"I'm excited, I like the parade of homes, it's a ton of fun, it's a big milestone to get the parade home finished and to open it up to the public," said Adam Ashley, the owner of Ashely Construction who made a few of the houses. "It's pretty rewarding to watch people come through it and enjoy it."
The parade will be displaying some modern trends in houses, such as black windows, mixing exterior siding colors. Unique angles, and black accents, among others. The parade of homes runs this Saturday through next Saturday, June 17.
Tickets can be found here.