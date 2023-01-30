It's cold. Here's where you can get warm in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you need a place to get out of the cold, here are a few options in Eau Claire.
Haven House, a drop in day shelter located at 502 South Farwell Street is open most days, and on January 31 will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see their hours for the rest of this week. Be sure to check their Facebook page for future open dates.
You can also join Hope Gospel Mission's short stay program, which provides clothing, food and a place to sleep while you find safe housing. Hope Gospel is located near Clairemont at 2650 Mercantile Drive. Click here to learn more and to apply.
At night, there is Sojourner House on Barstow Street which is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. The overnight shelter is a year-round space for adults to sleep, shower, clean their clothes, and have breakfast.
You can also get warm and have a hot meal at the Community Table on Putnam Street. Click here to see what times throughout the week they have lunch and dinner.