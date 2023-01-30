 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

It's cold. Here's where you can get warm in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Sojourner House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you need a place to get out of the cold, here are a few options in Eau Claire.

Haven House, a drop in day shelter located at 502 South Farwell Street is open most days, and on January 31 will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see their hours for the rest of this week. Be sure to check their Facebook page for future open dates. 

You can also join Hope Gospel Mission's short stay program, which provides clothing, food and a place to sleep while you find safe housing. Hope Gospel is located near Clairemont at 2650 Mercantile Drive. Click here to learn more and to apply. 

At night, there is Sojourner House on Barstow Street which is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. The overnight shelter is a year-round space for adults to sleep, shower, clean their clothes, and have breakfast. 

You can also get warm and have a hot meal at the Community Table on Putnam Street. Click here to see what times throughout the week they have lunch and dinner. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you