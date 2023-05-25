'It's one of our favorite things to do': Visit Eau Claire awards $40,000 in grants

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visit Eau Claire awarded $40,000 dollars in grants in April. This money was given to upcoming tourism and cultural arts events.
Visit Eau Claire received 28 applications for these grants, totaling over 160,000 in requested funds, an amount Visit Eau Claire says was higher than usual.
Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire told us they wanted to give money to events looking to add new attractions.
"Very excited to see all these amazing events happen in our area," said Anderson. "It's one of our favorite things to do is to help these events find success and grow."
Some of these events include the Eau Claire Hmong fest, Reverb music festival, the Clearwater jazz and art festival, the Eau Claire card show, and electric bike rentals.
Visit Eau Claire is able to get the money from room tax contracts, regrant opportunities, and leftover dollars from other Visit Eau Claire initiatives.
The next round of grants will be given out in November.
If you have an event that you would like to apply to receive a grant for, click here.