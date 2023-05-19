"It's really been a stressful situation": Several college students preparing for "homeless week"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the end of the school year coming up, many college students will be experiencing a time known as "homeless week."
This is a week where students transition from one lease to another. Most won't be able to move in for a week or longer.
This time period is when real estate companies come in and clean their properties before the new tenants move in.
News 18 spoke with a student whose current lease ends on May 21st and starts a new one on June 1st, however he starts an internship in the area during those 10 days.
"They start me on Monday, so I have to start my internship while not really having a place to live in the area," said Jacob Weber, a student at UW-Eau Claire. "So I'm figuring out a lot of couch surfing with buddies and stuff like that and it's really been a stressful situation."
It is also common for college students to rent a storage locker to put their belongings in during the week, and live in their hometown with their parents.
Another thing that some people do is rent a hotel room for the time that they don't have a lease.
UWEC also has short-term housing in their dorms available for just over $16 a night.