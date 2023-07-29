'It's really fun to show my art and sell it too': Kids take part in first kids' artist market

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the first time, area kids had the chance to show off their artwork and make a few bucks at the Eau Claire Artist Market Kids' Edition in Phoenix Park on Saturday.
Kids in kindergarten through ninth grade could sign up to sell all kinds of their handmade crafts and art.
"It's cool to see how many different things people can create and to see the age ranges, and all the talent that's just surrounding us," said artist Izzy Williams.
"It's really fun because art is my favorite subject and I love doing it and it's really fun to show my art and sell it too," said Everly Yang.
"It was really fun making it, and now that I get to sell it it's even more fun," said Mara Klaus.
"It's very like cultural," said vendor Tucker Soley. "There are a lot of different people here to meet."
"I like that everybody's so supportive and fun," said artist Griffin Burcham. "A girl just came over from her booth and bought one of mine so I went over to her booth and bought one of her things, so I like how everybody's so supportive."
The market also gives kids a taste of running a business.
"I feel like it's really cool because it's an opportunity to experience business and the business world if you want to sell something when you're older," said Emelia Benedict.
"When I'm older I would love to do a market like one of these ones," Burcham said.
The market was free for vendors to sign up. About 30 kids from 13 different area schools participated.
There is a second kids' artist market at Phoenix Park on August 26. The markets are putting on through Tangled Up in Hue. You can click here for information about how to register for the next market, or about sponsoring a vendor.