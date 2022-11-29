"It's really gratifying" Designs for new UW-Eau Claire science building shared

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials from UW-Eau Claire are updating the community on a project they say will be the catalyst for talent and workforce development.
Tuesday's open house gave attendees a chance to see what the inside and outside of the new Science and Health Sciences building could look like.
In addition to the renderings, officials also shared they are near the end of the preliminary design phase.
They've asked department to review the design plans for the 350-room facility to make sure they reflect what they need.
The new building will replace Phillips Science Hall that was built in the 60's.
"We started this project actually in 2018 because we did a feasibility study before we actually were allowed to enter into the state building timeline. To see where we started and where we are now, it's really gratifying, and to realize that we've done it very quickly," said Michael Carney, assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships at UW-Eau Claire.
Roughly $235 million will be requested for phase two, making the total cost $344 million.
If funding for phase two is approved in the 2023-2025 biennial state budget process, construction could begin as early as spring 2024 and be complete summer of 2026.
Phase one was demolishing two dorm buildings, which has already taken place.