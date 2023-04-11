 Skip to main content
'It's sad': City officials say Eau Claire Soccer Park vandalism could delay soccer season

  • Updated
  • 0
EC Soccer Park vandalism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vandalism over the weekend at the Eau Claire Soccer Park could jeopardize the start of soccer season just two weeks away. Officials are hoping for some help finding who did it.

According to Eau Claire parks and forestry manager Steve Plaza, someone jumped the curb at the park and did donuts across a large part of the field. You can see divots several inches deep that make for an unsafe playing field.

Plaza said the timing couldn't be worse.

"To repair this, it's just going to take time, our staff time, to repair it. And that takes time away from us opening up restrooms, and getting the playgrounds ready, and setting out goals," Plaza said. "It's just unfortunate it happened."

He said they have to dig up the damage, lay some sod, and hope the roots become strong before the soccer schedule. That depends on weather. He's hoping for a warm and wet few weeks.

The city has cameras installed at all its public parks and will be reviewing the footage, but now they're considering adding more.

In the meantime, if you have any information about this incident, you can contact Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS.

