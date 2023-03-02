'It's tough to see some of those people laid off:' Workers react to layoffs at Hutchinson Technology

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of people are out of a job after being laid off from Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire Thursday morning.
News 18 spoke with a man who had been with HTI for 25 years and was laid off Thursday morning. He said the layoffs are across the board, anywhere from production to engineering and more.
He and others impacted gathered at the VFW Thursday afternoon. He said the hardest part about the gathering is saying goodbyes.
Another employee Andy Spencer told News 18 he lost his job after being there for two years.
"I've never worked with more dedicated and passionate people, and I think it's tough to see some of those people laid off," Spencer said.
News 18 could not determine the exact number of people let go, but we do know it was at least dozens. Some people we spoke with said hundreds.
News 18 called HTI in Eau Claire and its office in Minnesota, but no one would speak to us about the layoffs. We also reached out to its parent company, TDK. They have not responded. The company said they plan to provide more information on Monday.
City officials were not aware of a planned layoff and there wasn't a notification published through the Department of Workforce Development.
The last layoff notification was from March of 2020, when HTI in Eau Claire laid off a fifth of its workforce.