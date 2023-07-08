Jammin' for Jen: Friends support a Zumba instructor battling cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, nearly a hundred people came together to support Jen Schrader, a beloved Zumba instructor who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
"The scariest part is not knowing right before you get it confirmed, and then maybe sharing that information right afterwards," Schrader said. "But I would tell people that it's a benefit to tell people, and to tell your friends, and to tell your family, because stuff like this will happen, and when you're low, they bring you up."
This event was organized by Schrader's friends and fellow Zumba instructors to support a person they love.
"Jen is just a fabulous, fantastic, wonderful person," said Pam Rose, one of her friends. "We all feel very blessed to have her in our lives."
"Jammin' is what Jen does. She is jammin'," said Lauren Haack, one of Schrader's friends. "We just want to give the energy and the positivity that she always gives us and give it back to her to boost her up."
"She's amazing. She's positive, she's kind, considerate, a little sassy, she loves to have a good time," said Jill Jentlie, another of Schrader's friends.
Schrader's positive attitude even inspired the motto for Saturday's event, which included a silent auction, a bake sale, a raffle, and of course, Zumba.
"Even through all that, she has remained absolutely positive," said Haack. "'Positive vibes' is our motto here because that's exactly what she exudes before her diagnosis, after her diagnosis, she is an absolute inspiration."
One of the things that Schrader loves most in the world is also what keeps her going through her battle.
"I'm a Zumba instructor for the last seven years as a side job, but really it's my love," Schrader said. "Zumba has kept me positive through this whole chemo experience, and it's going to continue keeping me going through surgery and to the end."
If you would like to send a donation to help Schrader, you can use PayPal and send donations to @jammin4jen.