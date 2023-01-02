January is Stalking Awareness Month; why advocates say it should be taken seriously

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - January is Stalking Awareness Month, and local advocates say it's a crime that's often trivialized, but needs to be taken seriously.
Officials with Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire said stalking is a pattern of behaviors that would make a reasonable person fear for their own safety or other people in their lives.
It can take several forms, such as physically stalking someone by showing up at their workplace or home, or through technology such as sending lots of unwanted messages through texting or social media.
Administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator Cassie Pearson said stalking can and does escalate, such as threats of physical assault or sexual assault.
"One of the best things you can do is to document everything. There's some great resources online that give guides on how to document stuff," Pearson said. "You can also talk to a victim advocate, like anyone here at Bolton Refuge House. We have the training and knowledge to talk to you and validate and affirm what you're going through."
For Stalking Awareness Month, Bolton Refuge is collecting donations for safety planning supplies such as cameras, door jambs, and items that have secret compartments that can hold documents. For a list of needed supplies, click/tap here.
Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is also a good resource for those experiencing stalking, domestic violence, or sexual assault.