January is Stalking Awareness Month; why advocates say it should be taken seriously

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

January is Stalking Awareness Month; why advocates say it should be taken seriously

  • 0
Bolton Refuge House sign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - January is Stalking Awareness Month, and local advocates say it's a crime that's often trivialized, but needs to be taken seriously.

Officials with Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire said stalking is a pattern of behaviors that would make a reasonable person fear for their own safety or other people in their lives.

It can take several forms, such as physically stalking someone by showing up at their workplace or home, or through technology such as sending lots of unwanted messages through texting or social media.

Administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator Cassie Pearson said stalking can and does escalate, such as threats of physical assault or sexual assault.

"One of the best things you can do is to document everything.  There's some great resources online that give guides on how to document stuff," Pearson said. "You can also talk to a victim advocate, like anyone here at Bolton Refuge House.  We have the training and knowledge to talk to you and validate and affirm what you're going through."

For Stalking Awareness Month, Bolton Refuge is collecting donations for safety planning supplies such as cameras, door jambs, and items that have secret compartments that can hold documents.  For a list of needed supplies, click/tap here.

Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is also a good resource for those experiencing stalking, domestic violence, or sexual assault.

