Jelly Bean Hill challenge competitors glide into action

ALTOONA (WQOW) -People of all ages slid into victory on Saturday at Altoona's Jelly Bean Hill challenge.
People ran up the hill by the Altoona Family Restaurant, around a cone, and rode a sled down to the bottom.
At the end, the winners won jelly beans as their victorious prize.
It was split up into different age groups, with kids up to three years old with a parent teammate, to a separate adult division.
"Really, the purpose of holding this event is just to get everybody out, especially on a beautiful day like today and enjoy winter," said Kassandra Humke, recreation supervisor at Altoona Parks and Recreation. "I know that a lot of people may not enjoy winter, it gets long, especially now at this point in February. We're three months into snow, we're maybe getting sick of snow, but we just want to bring the community together with a fun event."
There was a bonfire where people could warm up, and an appearance from the Altoona Police Department's therapy dog Donut.
The Jelly Bean Hill Challenge was part of Altoona's Frosty Fun Series, which will continue with a family crockicurl tournament on March fourth.