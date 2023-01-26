Jersey Mike's to open second location near mall in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sandwich lovers are in luck as Jersey Mike's announces they aren't just opening one, but two new locations in the City of Clear Water.
Jersey Mike's opened in New Jersey in the 1950's specializing in submarine sandwiches. According to their website they have more than 2000 locations or under development today.
According to the "coming soon" page of their website, one location is opening on Clairemont Avenue in the same building as Hawaii Poke Bowl and Shopko Optical.
The other location will be close to the Oakwood Mall. Located at 4732 Golf Road, it will share a building with Chipotle and Sleep Number.
The Golf Road location is currently occupied by Caribou Coffee. A manager at the coffee chain told News 18 that when their lease expires in May, they plan to move to a new location close by near Books-a-Million.
Jersey Mike's has not yet responded to News 18 inquiry into when they plan to open.