Joint Finance Committee holds public listening session in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds gathered at UW-Eau Claire to give their input on the proposed state budget during a public listening session.
The event was hosted by the state's Joint Finance Committee. People waited their turn for the opportunity to speak about various items including housing, public health support, and education.
Residents were allowed to voice support or opposition to budget items. The most common issue presented was the lack of funding for public education.
"Prior to 1993 all of those questions were just about improving facilities. Now we have to have referendums just to meet the educational needs of our kids. Now we're not talking about repairing aging buildings, we're talking about being able to fund a math class," said Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier.
The committee is made up of four Democrats and 12 Republicans. Their job is to write the budget for the State Senate and Assembly to consider. It will then be sent to the governor's desk for his signature later this year.