 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Joint Finance Committee holds public listening session in Eau Claire

  • 0
Joint Finance Committee EC
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds gathered at UW-Eau Claire to give their input on the proposed state budget during a public listening session.

The event was hosted by the state's Joint Finance Committee. People waited their turn for the opportunity to speak about various items including housing, public health support, and education.

Residents were allowed to voice support or opposition to budget items. The most common issue presented was the lack of funding for public education.

"Prior to 1993 all of those questions were just about improving facilities. Now we have to have referendums just to meet the educational needs of our kids. Now we're not talking about repairing aging buildings, we're talking about being able to fund a math class," said Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier.

The committee is made up of four Democrats and 12 Republicans. Their job is to write the budget for the State Senate and Assembly to consider. It will then be sent to the governor's desk for his signature later this year.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you