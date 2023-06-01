Joint Finance Committee recommends funds for new UWEC science building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee recommended the funds needed to construct UW-Eau Claire's new Science and Health Sciences building.
The committee approved recommending the $231.3M in completion funds. That funding was requested in Governor Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget.
UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt said in a statement, “I am sincerely grateful for the Joint Finance Committee’s endorsement of this transformational project. We would not have received this enumeration if not for the strong bipartisan support of the Chippewa Valley’s legislative delegation over the past five years, the dedication of Mayo Clinic Health System as a partner, and the advocacy of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and our community.”
Thursday's move must still be approved by the state Senate and Assembly before it's sent back to Governor Evers for final approval.
As we've reported, the new science building replaces Phillips Hall and will be home to STEM departments. The new facility will be built on the site of the former Katharine Thomas and Putnam residence halls, which were demolished last year.
If funding is approved in the budget, construction could begin as early as Spring 2024 and be complete in the Summer of 2026.
