JONAH launches mental health initiative: Green Bandana Project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is launching a tri-county initiative to support mental health.
Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, better known as JONAH in Eau Claire, is launching the Chippewa Valley Green Bandana Project.
People are invited to wear or carry a lime green bandana to show support for people experiencing a mental health episode or condition.
Lynn Buske, a community organizer with JONAH, said the initiative began in 2016 on the campus of UW-Madison, so she thought it would be great to have it on a community-wide level in Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties.
"We're really excited about this project because being human is hard and talking about what's hard about being human is even harder," Buske said. "So we're really hoping through getting people to just wear the bandanas that one, it'll create courage in people to be open about what they struggle with, but also be courageous to support each other."
The bandana indicates that the community member is a safe person to approach with a mental health-related issue, knows where resources are, and pledges to seek help if they experience a mental health crisis.
The bandanas come with a card that has a QR code to mental health resources.
If you'd like to pick up a free green bandana to show your support, you can get one from the following locations:
1. JONAH Office - Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 505 S Dewey St. Suite 204, Eau Claire, WI.
2. At the Roots (Peer Support Center) By Appointment. 800 Wisconsin St Bldg. 2 Suite 301, Eau Claire, WI.
3. NAMI Chippewa Valley – Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. 800 Wisconsin St., Mailbox 88, Building #2D, Suite 420F, Eau Claire, WI.
4. EC City County Health Department – Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30pm, 720 2nd Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703
5. Kaleidoscope Center – Mon-Thurs 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. City Hall Building 800 Wilson Ave Rm 41, Menomonie, WI.
6. Menomonie Public Library – 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie, WI.
7. Dunn County Human Services – 3001, Hwy 12 E (Main Level, Community Services Bldg).
8. 12 locations in Chippewa County are in progress – contact Melissa Ives melissa.Ives@hshs.org.
9. LE Philips Library - Short term display – May 1-July 1, 2023.
10. Contact JONAH! Email: communications.jonah@gmail.com with the subject: ‘bandana please,’ or call 715-497-8732.