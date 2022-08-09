 Skip to main content
Jordan Fish to take over North baseball program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jordan Fish has been hired as the next head coach of Eau Claire North baseball, the school announced Tuesday.

Fish had been an assistant coach for 10 seasons under Bob Johnson, who retired from coaching in June. He has also served North as an assistant with the football and hockey programs.

In an email, North Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner said Fish's commitment to Huskies athletics will serve its student-athletes well.

North qualified for state last season and won the Big Rivers Conference championship.

