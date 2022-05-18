Judge declares mistrial in child sexual assault trial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday in a child sexual assault case.
The trial ended with a hung jury after jurors deliberated for seven hours Tuesday and Wednesday before telling the judge they could not agree on a verdict for David Balistreri.
The Eau Claire man was charged in 2019 with sexually assaulting an 11 year old girl as she slept.
Jurors said they had a difference of opinion, and were dealing with considerable emotional distress. The judge then declared a mistrial.
A hearing to determine what happens next is set for June 20.