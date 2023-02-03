Judge: Orchard Hills land to remain in town of Washington; annexation into Eau Claire invalid

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A judge has ruled in favor of the town of Washington — saying that a large and controversial parcel of land cannot be annexed from the township into the City of Eau Claire.
This comes more than two years after a developer first began making plans to build more than 100 homes on the land, which met pushback from neighbors who were concerned what the population increase would mean to their rural community.
This past June, the Eau Claire City Council voted to annex 438.34 acres from the township into the city.
The town of Washington filed a lawsuit against the city, because the land being annexed did not border city land as is typically required in a land annexation from one municipality to another. The city had included County owned land (Lowes Creek Park) in its annexation so that it would border city limits, something the town of Washington argued made the entire annexation invalid because the County did not authorize their land being annexed.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long looked at case filings and briefs from the town of Washington, developer, and the city of Eau Claire. She said in an oral ruling Friday that the main issue at hand was if the developer properly filed a direct annexation by unanimous approval.
She concluded that the annexation did require inclusion of Eau Claire County, and without their explicit consent to the annexation, the petition cannot be properly filed as unanimous.
Judge Long also said that what the city did by trying to annex the land this way was "inexcusable" and "sanctionable."