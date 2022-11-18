Judge to rule on Town of Washington land lawsuit in February

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Town of Washington's lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire over recently annexed land is moving forward after a hearing Friday.
Related: Town of Washington files lawsuit against city of Eau Claire over land annexation
The township filed a lawsuit in July over more than 400 acres of land that was annexed into the city. They say it was unlawful and are asking a judge to declare the city's annexation invalid, which would return the land to the town of Washington.
Related: City of Eau Claire responds to town of Washington lawsuit
The city says the decision was "grounded in sound public policy" and responded in August asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
Judge Emily Long will make the final decision. She will issue her oral ruling on February 3.