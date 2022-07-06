July is Pet Loss Prevention Month: Tips for things to do if you lose your furry friend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - July is Pet Loss Prevention Month, which is dedicated to the safety of our furry friends.
The best way to protect your pet is to be inseparable, but of course that's not always possible. So, the local humane association recommends microchipping your pet.
If your pet were to go missing, a microchip, which is implanted just under your pet's skin, can tell people at vets and humane societies who to contact and other pertinent information regarding your pet if they are found.
"If your pet gets lost, the first thing you should do is check with your neighbors," said Shelley Janke, executive director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association. "Talk to all of your neighbors, make little flyers because normally, usually pets are located within a thousand feet of their home. They don't venture too far."
You can also leave your pets belongings, like a bed or favorite toys, outside your home to help them find their way back.
As for microchips, you can get them at your local humane association or veterinarian's office.
On July 29, the Eau Claire County Humane Association is going to be microchipping pets for the public at a discounted price. You can learn more by clicking here.