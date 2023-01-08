Jumpers soar at Flying Eagles Invitational

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Skiers were flying through the air on Sunday as the Flying Eagles Invitational was held in Eau Claire.
"We have a ton of kids and the weather is perfect. This is probably the best year we've had in 20 years maybe. I mean, it's absolutely gorgeous out," said Nick Mattoon, coach of the Flying Eagles
Local ski jumpers were able to compete, as there was a big prize on the line for some in the form of a spot on the Junior National Ski Jump team.
"We are competing in our Junior National qualifier event here in Eau Claire, first stop on our Midwest tour so, excited to have the kids out and they'll continue on throughout the season in the winter competing all over the Midwest," said Nate Kuehl, President of the Flying Eagles Ski Club.
The next stop on the tour will be Minnesota, with two events in the Twin Cities on Saturday and Sunday. The skiers who finish at the top by the end of the tour will secure a spot on the team.
With this event being nearly 100 years old, a lot of history is able to be remembered and celebrated.
"We used to carry snow in bushel baskets and put it on the jump and then make a trail and make a track and have a lot of fun. We didn't have a tow to take us up to the top either, we had to walk all the way up to the top," said Don Larson, former President of the Flying Eagles.
"This event means a lot to me, I grew up on these hills, I've been skiing here since I was four and competed a long time, and now I'm coaching, so it's really cool to see the progression and giving back to our community, especially in Eau Claire and watching the kids grow now, it's been a goal of mine since I stopped skiing to watch it so, it's really dear to my heart," Mattoon said.
This will be the only major ski jump competition in Eau Claire this year, as the Silver Mine Ski Invitational was cancelled this year due to safety concerns.