Junkin' Market Days comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new pop-up small business sale is in Eau Claire for the weekend.
The Junkin' Market Days is an organization that puts on events all across the Midwest, bringing area small businesses into one location. On Friday and Saturday, the event is at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.
Organizer Gail Anderson said this is the first time it's come to Wisconsin. She also said around 40 vendors will be at the event selling home décor, clothing and seasonal decorations.
Most of the items are handmade.
"When we started this morning it was an empty building so it's just really cool to see all the different vendors setting up their shops and it looks really nice," Anderson said.
The weekend market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5, but if you bring a friend, they have a buy one get one free deal.