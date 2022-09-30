Jurassic Quest transports guests to prehistoric times

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been hearing roars from the Jurassic period around town, you're not alone.
That's because Jurassic quest is in here! This huge exhibit brings you back 165 million years in the past to bring you into this expansive world. You'll hear dinosaurs exactly as paleontologists imagined they would, dig for fossils, build dinosaur crafts, and even help train a Utah raptor.
"You are instrumental in training our dinosaurs as well, so when ever you come to the raptor training experience you can also expect to, not only become a certified dinosaur trainer but also walk away with some interesting facts about our Utah raptor as well," said Brainy Beth, a dinosaur trainer at Jurassic Quest.
This educational fun for the whole family experience lasts until Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Click here for more details.