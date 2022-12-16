Jury trial scheduled in lawsuit against ECASD stemming from gender identify policy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District over its gender identity policy is moving forward with a jury trial now scheduled for late next year.
It was in September a group of parents filed the suit in federal court stemming from school district guidelines regarding gender identity. Teachers and staff were instructed that parents are not entitled to know their kids identities, that the knowledge must be earned.
The parents called it "a blatant violation of their constitutional rights."
The school district filed a motion to dismiss in November. "This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear, one that has no indication of ever coming to fruition," the motion stated.
Earlier this week, the court set the dates for the trial to move forward. If the case isn't settled before then, an eight-person jury trial is scheduled to start on December 4, 2023. The court expects the trial will last three to four days.