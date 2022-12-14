Just a few days left to donate to The Community Table's "Holiday in a Box" program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Community Table is getting ready for Christmas, and there are a few different ways you can get involved.
For one, there are only a few days left to donate to their "Holiday in a Box" program. Their goal is to provide 100 families with everything needed to put together a Christmas dinner.
"We're collecting items for ham, gravy, things like that; then we have some additional items that we'll be giving out as well. Boxes, possibly some blankets," said executive director TJ Atkins. "It just really depends on what we receive for donations."
You can check The Community Table's Facebook page for a list of what items they need, and drop off donations through Friday, December 16.
Atkins added, they are hoping to find a sponsor to help provide this year's holiday hams. If you're interested, you can contact Atkins at director@thecommunitytable.org.
If you'd like to pick up one of these boxes, you can message them on Facebook or call The Community Table at (715) 835-4977. They will ask how many people you're feeding and if you have any allergies. Pickup is Tuesday, December 20.
They are also offering a holiday breakfast on Christmas morning from 9 - 11 a.m at 320 Putnam Street.
Finally, if you'd like to make a more general donation to The Community Table, their Amazon wish list is fully updated with their needs for the holidays.