Just In: Report released on Eau Claire County Human Services Dept. investigation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three years after the investigation began, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has released its report into "financial deficits" at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department.
The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year.
As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case.
Related: 3-year investigation into Eau Claire County DHS complete; no charges to be filed
Related: Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services addresses $1.1 million error, budget concerns
The sheriff's office on Tuesday released four documents relating to its investigation, totaling more than 500 pages. News 18 is going through these documents now and will report on what was found tonight.
You can view the documents for yourself by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.