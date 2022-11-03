Justin Vernon's "For Wisconsin" boosting voter enthusiasm at colleges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An initiative started by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon is touring college campuses around the state to get out the vote.
The group For Wisconsin was at UW-Eau Claire Thursday, talking to students about how to vote, where they can vote, and letting them know they can register the same day they cast their ballot.
For Wisconsin is a non-partisan effort to build enthusiasm for voting. Some people also filled out cards to indicate the reasons they are voting.
One volunteer said they are encouraging young people to make their voices heard because several items on the ballot impact students.
"We've heard so many students say that they care about things like investments in UW schools to make sure they have good class sizes, and their teachers are treated well and paid well. That means a lot to people here as well as the climate crisis," volunteer Ellen Sciales said.
Vernon himself was not on campus because he is touring with Bon Iver in Europe.
For Wisconsin also visited UW-Stevens Point and UW-Milwaukee, and they are heading to UW-Madison next.