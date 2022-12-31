 Skip to main content
Keep the Wreath Green Campaign Ends on New Year's Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One tradition of the new year is the end of the annual 'Keep the Wreath Green' campaign.

This campaign is held every year by the Eau Claire Fire Department. They put up a wreath outside of their downtown station from thanksgiving to New Year's Day. It starts out with all green lights, but every time there is a structure fire in Eau Claire, one of the green bulbs gets replaced with a red bulb.

"Up to this point we have two [red] bulbs on there because we did have two fires that involved structures in recent weeks," said Allyn Bertrang, Deputy Chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Bertrang said one cause of fires that is common around this time of year is Christmas tree fires. This is usually because it may be too close to a heating or electric source, or because it has not been watered adequately. However, the leading cause of fires in the United States is cooking or kitchen fires, which causes over 50 percent of fires annually.

Two of the bulbs are not red or green. The blue bulb is for the police, while the white bulb is to honor the United States military.

