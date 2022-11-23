'Keep the Wreath Green' campaign returns at the Eau Claire Fire Department

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an effort to prevent holiday fires, the 'Keep the Wreath Green' campaign is back.
Since kitchen fires are the number one reason for structure fires, and more people are cooking at home this time of year, the Eau Claire Fire Department does this campaign as a reminder for folks to be extra safe during the holiday season.
Most of the lights on the wreath are green.
Any time the department responds to a structure fire within the city between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, a green light is replaced with a red bulb.
Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Fire Department said in 2021, just a few lights turned red.
"We need the community's help to keep the wreath green," he said. "We're asking for it by having these wreaths on all of the fire stations here in the city of Eau Claire, but we need the help of the people in the community that live here and work here and visit here to be as safe as possible, especially during the holiday season."
You may also notice there's one blue bulb and one white bulb. The blue one signifies the fire department's support for law enforcement. The white one symbolizes support for military services.