Kids can win prizes during Eau Claire library's 'Family Winter Reading Program'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A winter reading program is encouraging kids to keep their minds and bodies active despite the cold.
Officials with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire said hundreds of families participated in the summer reading program, so they wanted to provide fun things families could do in the winter.
If children complete all 14 activities, they will earn a token. They can insert the token into the library's vending machine to get a small prize, like a little car. If you happen to get a golden ticket from the machine, you win an even bigger prize.
Indoor challenges include 'Who can read the longest?' or create an indoor bowling alley. Outdoor activities include sledding, ice skating, and doing a good dead for your neighbor.
"I think the activity was to create an obstacle course in their house. She said, 'I would never let my kids tear apart the furniture and make a mess like that.' But she said she was glad for the idea because it was something that she never would've done before," said youth services coordinator Alisha Green. "She said they had a blast doing it and that it was something that they would definitely do again. So it's fun hearing the feedback."
Families have now until February 28 to complete all the activities and challenges.
To register, click/tap here to head to the library's Family Winter Reading Program website.