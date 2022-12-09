Kids compete in "First Lego League" tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids in the Chippewa Valley are using Lego robots to test their creativity.
First Lego League is a tournament to help introduce coding and critical thinking to young children. They build robots out of the Legos.
The Pablo Center has a First Lego league team made up of five kids that are in grades four through eight. Saturday, they will compete in sectionals against almost 20 other Wisconsin teams.
One team member, Vaughn DesJarlais, said his love of Legos started young.
"I think my grandpa bought me a box of Legos and I've been addicted ever since," said Vaughn.
If the team wins sectionals Saturday, the state competition is next. News 18 wishes them best of luck!